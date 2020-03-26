Friday, March 27, 2020

Mar 26 20, 5:47 pm

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Mar 26 2020

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.    The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...

DFA: Pinoy COVID-19 cases abroad now at 203, 3 fatalities

Mar 26 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Filipinos abroad with coronavirus disease has climbed to 203 with three deaths, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. These Filipinos are based in 26 countries or regions - 115 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in...

Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport

by | News

Mar. 26, 20 | 5:47 pm

Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming ‘National Disinfection Programme’ set to take place this evening, March 26.

The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes of transportation will be suspended, and that the public will have restricted momvement starting from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am the following day.

“We would like to inform you that traffic and public movement will be restricted in Dubai from 8:00 pm till 6:00 am during the weekend. Stay_Home (Dubai Police).

RELATED STORY: MoHAP & MoI to conduct ‘National Disinfection Programme’ for all public utilities, public transport over weekend

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that the implementation of the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ will only take place during the evenings of March 26 to 28, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am the following day.

During this period, all modes of public transportation will be suspended – which include (but not limited to) Dubai Metro, all buses, all taxis, and more. MoI clarifies that all modes of public transportation will resume their regular operations in the morning.

READ ON: Three Filipinos among 85 new COVID-19 cases in UAE; seven recoveries reported

The UAE government stresses the importance of the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ as this is part of the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of the residents and citizens as their top priority.

MoI assures the public that access to all essential stores, including groceries, cooperative societies, supermarkets, and pharmacies will be available 24/7.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

