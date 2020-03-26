Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport

Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming ‘National Disinfection Programme’ set to take place this evening, March 26.

The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes of transportation will be suspended, and that the public will have restricted momvement starting from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am the following day.

“We would like to inform you that traffic and public movement will be restricted in Dubai from 8:00 pm till 6:00 am during the weekend. Stay_Home (Dubai Police).

RELATED STORY: MoHAP & MoI to conduct ‘National Disinfection Programme’ for all public utilities, public transport over weekend

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that the implementation of the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ will only take place during the evenings of March 26 to 28, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am the following day.

During this period, all modes of public transportation will be suspended – which include (but not limited to) Dubai Metro, all buses, all taxis, and more. MoI clarifies that all modes of public transportation will resume their regular operations in the morning.

READ ON: Three Filipinos among 85 new COVID-19 cases in UAE; seven recoveries reported

The UAE government stresses the importance of the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ as this is part of the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of the residents and citizens as their top priority.

MoI assures the public that access to all essential stores, including groceries, cooperative societies, supermarkets, and pharmacies will be available 24/7.