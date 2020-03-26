Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decided to reduce the attendance of workers in the private sector establishments in the UAE to the minimum necessary for the conduct of work, so that the percentage of workers whose work requires being in the workplace...
In light of the upcoming three-day 'National Disinfection Programme' Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public about what to expect during the three-day sterilization drive. #UAE launches 'National Disinfection Programme' during the weekend #StayHome...
Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1
The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...
DFA: Pinoy COVID-19 cases abroad now at 203, 3 fatalities
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Filipinos abroad with coronavirus disease has climbed to 203 with three deaths, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. These Filipinos are based in 26 countries or regions - 115 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in...
Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming ‘National Disinfection Programme’ set to take place this evening, March 26.
The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes of transportation will be suspended, and that the public will have restricted momvement starting from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am the following day.
“We would like to inform you that traffic and public movement will be restricted in Dubai from 8:00 pm till 6:00 am during the weekend. Stay_Home (Dubai Police).
Earlier, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that the implementation of the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ will only take place during the evenings of March 26 to 28, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am the following day.
During this period, all modes of public transportation will be suspended – which include (but not limited to) Dubai Metro, all buses, all taxis, and more. MoI clarifies that all modes of public transportation will resume their regular operations in the morning.
The UAE government stresses the importance of the ‘National Disinfection Programme’ as this is part of the country’s preventive measures to safeguard the health of the residents and citizens as their top priority.
MoI assures the public that access to all essential stores, including groceries, cooperative societies, supermarkets, and pharmacies will be available 24/7.
