Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Mar 24 20, 6:42 pm

Dubai Economy mandates work-from-home for private sector

Mar 25 2020

Employees in the private sector in Dubai will soon be working from home following a directive from the Dubai Economy to have 80% of company employees doing remote work until Thursday, April 9. The move is in line with the UAE government's steps for preventive measures...

COVID-19 FAQs in UAE

Mar 25 2020

The UAE government has taken swift actions ahead of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being declared as a global pandemic, making the country more than able to support the needs of the nation and all its residents. In fact, the UAE is now the global leader in terms...

Share1K
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
1K Shares

Sharjah Ruler orders 10% reduction in SEWA bills for 3 months

by | News

Mar. 24, 20 | 6:42 pm

(WAM) – His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed a 10 percent reduction in the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, bills in the Emirate of Sharjah for three months.
The move is in line with the precautionary measures taken by the government and aimed at facilitating the customers amid the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The reduction in the electricity bills will cost the government more than AED 230 million.
Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad stressed that the Sharjah government is constantly following developments and taking appropriate measures that reassure the public and facilitate them.
Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for the humanitarian gesture.

Jobs

Latest News

Dubai Economy mandates work-from-home for private sector

Dubai Economy mandates work-from-home for private sector

Mar 25, 2020

Employees in the private sector in Dubai will soon be working from home following a directive from the Dubai Economy to have 80% of company employees doing remote work until Thursday, April 9. The move is in line with the UAE government's steps for preventive measures...

Saudi confirms second death from, 133 new cases of COVID-19

Saudi confirms second death from, 133 new cases of COVID-19

Mar 25, 2020

Saudi Arabia has reported its second fatality from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), along with 133 new cases. According to a report by Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health has confirmed its second death from the virus, as well as 133 new cases—bringing...

COVID-19 FAQs in UAE

COVID-19 FAQs in UAE

Mar 25, 2020

The UAE government has taken swift actions ahead of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being declared as a global pandemic, making the country more than able to support the needs of the nation and all its residents. In fact, the UAE is now the global leader in terms...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
UAE’s ‘Communicable Disease Law’ stipulates Dh100,000 fine, five year jail time for individuals caught with COVID-19 without proper quarantine – Ministry of Justice
Published On  March 24, 2020
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches #ThankYouHeroes campaign to honour UAE medical teams
Published On  March 24, 2020
Saudi Arabia announces 205 new cases, first death due to COVID-19
Published On  March 24, 2020
Close