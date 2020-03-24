Sharjah Police deploys drones, security patrols to issue COVID-19 reminders to public

Dubai Media Office released a video of Majid Al Futtaim on March 25 amid the government’s order to temporarily close down public establishments to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The video shows the malls of Majid Al Futtaim empty, with a...
Sharjah Police now utilizes drones and security patrols in order to disseminate messages to residents to stay home and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.
The video was shared on their social media channels today.
Another video they shared over the weekend showed patrol officers using the vehicle’s public address speakers to clear public spaces.
“In order to maintain the health and safety of the community, Sharjah Police urges the public not to blend in, be in public places, follow the instructions, guidelines and stay at home,” Sharjah Police wrote on their caption.
In a report by Khaleej Times, it said that they have deployed 60 patrols to disperse gatherings, particularly in Rolla and Clock Tower squares.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
