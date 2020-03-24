Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Mar 24 20, 5:37 pm

Dubai Economy mandates work-from-home for private sector

Mar 25 2020

Employees in the private sector in Dubai will soon be working from home following a directive from the Dubai Economy to have 80% of company employees doing remote work until Thursday, April 9. The move is in line with the UAE government's steps for preventive measures...

COVID-19 FAQs in UAE

Mar 25 2020

The UAE government has taken swift actions ahead of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being declared as a global pandemic, making the country more than able to support the needs of the nation and all its residents. In fact, the UAE is now the global leader in terms...

Sharjah Police deploys drones, security patrols to issue COVID-19 reminders to public

by | News

Mar. 24, 20 | 5:37 pm

Photo credit: Sharjah Police Instagram

Sharjah Police now utilizes drones and security patrols in order to disseminate messages to residents to stay home and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

The video was shared on their social media channels today.

RELATED STORY: UAE police patrol cars spread message for people to stay home

Another video they shared over the weekend showed patrol officers using the vehicle’s public address speakers to clear public spaces.

“In order to maintain the health and safety of the community, Sharjah Police urges the public not to blend in, be in public places, follow the instructions, guidelines and stay at home,” Sharjah Police wrote on their caption.

In a report by Khaleej Times, it said that they have deployed 60 patrols to disperse gatherings, particularly in Rolla and Clock Tower squares.

