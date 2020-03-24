Sharjah Police deploys drones, security patrols to issue COVID-19 reminders to public

Photo credit: Sharjah Police Instagram

Sharjah Police now utilizes drones and security patrols in order to disseminate messages to residents to stay home and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

The video was shared on their social media channels today.

Another video they shared over the weekend showed patrol officers using the vehicle’s public address speakers to clear public spaces.

“In order to maintain the health and safety of the community, Sharjah Police urges the public not to blend in, be in public places, follow the instructions, guidelines and stay at home,” Sharjah Police wrote on their caption.

In a report by Khaleej Times, it said that they have deployed 60 patrols to disperse gatherings, particularly in Rolla and Clock Tower squares.