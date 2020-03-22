Sunday, March 22, 2020

Mar 22 20, 4:09 pm

Share22
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
22 Shares

UK Prime Minister: We are two or three weeks behind Italy

by | News

Mar. 22, 20 | 4:09 pm

Photo credit: gov.uk website

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain may just be two or three weeks behind Italy.

He issued this warning as the country’s National Health Service is at risk of becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

RELATED STORY: Italy COVID-19 cases now stand at 53,000

“The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand. The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing,” he said in a mother’s day statement released on Sunday.

In a statement quoting the official published on the UK government’s website, it says that there’s now a need to act together at this time slow down the spread.

Among the stricter measures that will be imposed there include the order for its residents not to go out of their residences for at least 12 weeks beginning today.

READ ON: Johns Hopkins University records almost 300,000 COVID-19 positive worldwide

There’s now a new Local Support System that would ensure individuals self-isolating at home and who are without a support network of friends and family that they will receive basic groceries.

Also, community pharmacies will support those who need help to get their medicines delivered.

Jobs

Latest News

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Mar 22, 2020

Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away...

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Mar 22, 2020

More actors are following Bela Padilla, who are extending help for the victims of the dreaded coronavirus. Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a 2nd lieutenant at the Philippine Army, led an online campaign to raise funds to buy food to the families by the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Two more Pinoy doctors succumb to COVID-19
Published On  March 22, 2020
Spain braces for worse days as death toll surges past 1,300
Published On  March 22, 2020
KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, three years in jail for not informing UAE authorities that you’re infected with communicable disease
Published On  March 22, 2020
Close