UK Prime Minister: We are two or three weeks behind Italy

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain may just be two or three weeks behind Italy.

He issued this warning as the country’s National Health Service is at risk of becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

“The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand. The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing,” he said in a mother’s day statement released on Sunday.

In a statement quoting the official published on the UK government’s website, it says that there’s now a need to act together at this time slow down the spread.

Among the stricter measures that will be imposed there include the order for its residents not to go out of their residences for at least 12 weeks beginning today.

There’s now a new Local Support System that would ensure individuals self-isolating at home and who are without a support network of friends and family that they will receive basic groceries.

Also, community pharmacies will support those who need help to get their medicines delivered.