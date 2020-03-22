Spain braces for worse days as death toll surges past 1,300

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday warned that the worst is yet to come as the country’s death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic climbs to 1,385.

“We have yet to receive the impact of the strongest, most damaging wave, which will test our material and moral capacities to the limit, as well as our spirit as a society,” Sanchez told a news briefing.

He vowed that his government would do whatever it takes to fight the pandemic, Reuters reported.

Spain has decided to extend its state of emergency which accompanied by limiting movement of people except for essential trips for 15 days.

Spain’s health ministry recorded 3,925 cases, lifting the total number to 25,496.

The ministry added that the virus has an incidence of 52.18 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the country, according to Spanish media RTVE.

At least 1,612 remains in intensive care while authorities recorded around 288 new fatalities.

Madrid, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Iberian country, accounts for a quarter of the cases or 8,921 patients with 804 deaths.

Madrid is followed by Catalonia with 4,023 cases and Basque region with 1,725 cases.

Meanwhile, Sanchez said more testing will be conducted as it had acquired 640,000 devices and around six million devices will soon arrive.