Sunday, March 22, 2020

Mar 22 20, 3:44 pm

Share92
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
92 Shares

Spain braces for worse days as death toll surges past 1,300

by | News

Mar. 22, 20 | 3:44 pm

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday warned that the worst is yet to come as the country’s death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic climbs to 1,385.

“We have yet to receive the impact of the strongest, most damaging wave, which will test our material and moral capacities to the limit, as well as our spirit as a society,” Sanchez told a news briefing.

He vowed that his government would do whatever it takes to fight the pandemic, Reuters reported.

RELATED STORY: Johns Hopkins University records almost 300,000 COVID-19 positive worldwide

Spain has decided to extend its state of emergency which accompanied by limiting movement of people except for essential trips for 15 days.

Spain’s health ministry recorded 3,925 cases, lifting the total number to 25,496.

The ministry added that the virus has an incidence of 52.18 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the country, according to Spanish media RTVE.

At least 1,612 remains in intensive care while authorities recorded around 288 new fatalities.

READ ON: Newborn infants named after coronavirus
Madrid, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Iberian country, accounts for a quarter of the cases or 8,921 patients with 804 deaths.

Madrid is followed by Catalonia with 4,023 cases and Basque region with 1,725 cases.

Meanwhile, Sanchez said more testing will be conducted as it had acquired 640,000 devices and around six million devices will soon arrive.

Jobs

Latest News

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Mar 22, 2020

Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away...

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Mar 22, 2020

More actors are following Bela Padilla, who are extending help for the victims of the dreaded coronavirus. Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a 2nd lieutenant at the Philippine Army, led an online campaign to raise funds to buy food to the families by the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, three years in jail for not informing UAE authorities that you’re infected with communicable disease
Published On  March 22, 2020
Over 84 million affected by stay-at-home order in US
Published On  March 22, 2020
Medical City quarantines 144 doctors, medical staff exposed to COVID-19 patients
Published On  March 22, 2020
Close