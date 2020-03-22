Singapore shuts borders to all tourists to halt importing COVID-19 cases

Emirates will continue to fly to the Philippines amid massive changes in its operations starting March 25. In an advisory on its official website, Emirates stated that it will continue serve flights towards the Philippines and 12 other countries in its efforts to...
Philippine Embassy, Consulate temporarily suspend passport processing, frontline services in UAE
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai have announced that they are temporarily suspending the processing of passports, as well as other frontline services, following the UAE government’s call for preventive measures against the spread...
QC mayor draws flak revealing information of 4 home quarantined COVID-19 patients
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is drawing flak from netizens and residents after her decision to allow four coronavirus disease or COVID-19 patients to go home. Belmonte said that the decision to allow them to go home was due to limited health facilities in the city....
UK Prime Minister: We are two or three weeks behind Italy
United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain may just be two or three weeks behind Italy. He issued this warning as the country’s National Health Service is at risk of becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. RELATED...
Singapore has ordered the closure of its borders to curb the risk of having imported cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
All tourists and short-term visitors will be barred from entering the country beginning 11:59 p.m. of Monday, March 24.
Only work pass holders involved in essential services such as healthcare and transport will be permitted to return in the city-state, according to Minister of National Development and coronavirus multi-ministry taskforce co-chair Lawrence Wong.
RELATED STORY: Two more Filipinos tested positive with COVID-19 in Singapore
“These are significant moves, especially for a small, open economy like Singapore that has always been connected to the world,” Wong underscored.
“During this time, we need to focus our resources on returning Singaporeans because they are coming back in large numbers,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) said it will impose strict entry requirements for work pass holders, Yahoo News reported.
READ ON: Singapore requires returning OFWs to get clearance from Ministry of Manpower
MoM will only allow holders along with their dependents who are part of the country’s health care and transport sector.
Singapore authorities currently require all work pass holders, along with their dependents, to obtain MoM’s approval before transiting in the southeast Asian nation.
Singapore has 47 COVID-19 cases, 39 of which are imported from countries in Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia and the rest of Asia.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved