Singapore shuts borders to all tourists to halt importing COVID-19 cases

Singapore has ordered the closure of its borders to curb the risk of having imported cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

All tourists and short-term visitors will be barred from entering the country beginning 11:59 p.m. of Monday, March 24.

Only work pass holders involved in essential services such as healthcare and transport will be permitted to return in the city-state, according to Minister of National Development and coronavirus multi-ministry taskforce co-chair Lawrence Wong.

“These are significant moves, especially for a small, open economy like Singapore that has always been connected to the world,” Wong underscored.

“During this time, we need to focus our resources on returning Singaporeans because they are coming back in large numbers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) said it will impose strict entry requirements for work pass holders, Yahoo News reported.

MoM will only allow holders along with their dependents who are part of the country’s health care and transport sector.

Singapore authorities currently require all work pass holders, along with their dependents, to obtain MoM’s approval before transiting in the southeast Asian nation.

Singapore has 47 COVID-19 cases, 39 of which are imported from countries in Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia and the rest of Asia.