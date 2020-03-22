QC mayor draws flak revealing information of 4 home quarantined COVID-19 patients

Emirates will continue to fly to the Philippines amid massive changes in its operations starting March 25. In an advisory on its official website, Emirates stated that it will continue serve flights towards the Philippines and 12 other countries in its efforts to...
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is drawing flak from netizens and residents after her decision to allow four coronavirus disease or COVID-19 patients to go home.
Belmonte said that the decision to allow them to go home was due to limited health facilities in the city.
Netizens became more outrage after Belmonte;s admission that the three COVID-19 patients live in congested areas and urban poor communities.
RELATED STORY: COVID-19 cases in PH rise to 380, death toll now at 25
“They’re all confirmed positive. They are not admitted. So, that’s a little shocking and a little disturbing, I think,” Belmonte told ABS-CBN News.
“They are showing, fortunately, just very, very mild symptoms. And I think, probably, they might be asymptomatic that’s why also there’s a little bit of lack of concern to isolate them in a facility,” she added.
Belmonte said that the two have manageable conditions but one of them lives in a congested area.
“At the moment, I’m really thinking of a way how that person in a congested area can be isolated. We do have hotel facility turned hospital, that we started operating last Thursday for persons under investigation (PUIs). And I’m now thinking of probably reserving at least one room of that hotel-turned-hospital for (COVID-19) positives that might not be exhibiting very severe symptoms, just to take them away from the community. That’s an option we’re considering at the moment,” she said.
READ ON: Philippine health officials need time to assess effectivity of Luzon quarantine
Belmonte said that with limited health facilities, some suspected cases are sent home.
“Now, what’s happening is the person gets tested but because there’s no place for them to stay while they’re waiting for the results, they get sent home. So, even if they’re positive, they get sent home,” she added.
