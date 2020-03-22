Sunday, March 22, 2020

Mar 22 20, 4:17 pm

UK Prime Minister: We are two or three weeks behind Italy

Mar 22 2020

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain may just be two or three weeks behind Italy. He issued this warning as the country’s National Health Service is at risk of becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. RELATED...

QC mayor draws flak revealing information of 4 home quarantined COVID-19 patients

by | News

Mar. 22, 20 | 4:17 pm

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is drawing flak from netizens and residents after her decision to allow four coronavirus disease or COVID-19 patients to go home.

Belmonte said that the decision to allow them to go home was due to limited health facilities in the city.

Netizens became more outrage after Belmonte;s admission that the three COVID-19 patients live in congested areas and urban poor communities.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 cases in PH rise to 380, death toll now at 25

“They’re all confirmed positive. They are not admitted. So, that’s a little shocking and a little disturbing, I think,” Belmonte told ABS-CBN News.

“They are showing, fortunately, just very, very mild symptoms. And I think, probably, they might be asymptomatic that’s why also there’s a little bit of lack of concern to isolate them in a facility,” she added.

Belmonte said that the two have manageable conditions but one of them lives in a congested area.

“At the moment, I’m really thinking of a way how that person in a congested area can be isolated. We do have hotel facility turned hospital, that we started operating last Thursday for persons under investigation (PUIs). And I’m now thinking of probably reserving at least one room of that hotel-turned-hospital for (COVID-19) positives that might not be exhibiting very severe symptoms, just to take them away from the community. That’s an option we’re considering at the moment,” she said.

READ ON: Philippine health officials need time to assess effectivity of Luzon quarantine
Belmonte said that with limited health facilities, some suspected cases are sent home.

“Now, what’s happening is the person gets tested but because there’s no place for them to stay while they’re waiting for the results, they get sent home. So, even if they’re positive, they get sent home,” she added.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

