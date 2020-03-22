Sunday, March 22, 2020

Mar 22 20, 3:39 pm

Share246
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
246 Shares

KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, three years in jail for not informing UAE authorities that you’re infected with communicable disease

by | News

Mar. 22, 20 | 3:39 pm

If you or any person you know is infected and doesn’t inform the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), you’ll most likely end up in jail or pay a hefty fine.

Under the law, a violator may face jail time of up to three years and may be asked to pay the fine of Dh10,000 to P50,000.

UAE has the Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 to combat communicable diseases.

RELATED NEWS: UAE launches ‘Tawajudi’ website for individuals with valid residence visa outside country

Similar sanctions will be imposed to those who know they have been infected, and left the health facility they’re confined in or travel out or into the country without prior approval from concerned authorities.

Other actions punishable by law include those who know they have been infected and don’t follow precautionary measures stipulated by concerned authorities.

A heavier sanction and fine will be levied to any person who knows that they’re infected by a communicable disease and deliberately transmits the disease to others.

READ ON: UAE Government announces closure of parks, beaches, leisure sites, preventive measures for F&B outlets for two weeks
They will face jail time of up to five years and may be asked to pay the fine of Dh50,000 to Dh100,000.

UAE’s Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, quoted in a report by Gulf News, warned the public against violating the country’s precautionary measures.

Jobs

Latest News

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Mar 22, 2020

Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away...

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Mar 22, 2020

More actors are following Bela Padilla, who are extending help for the victims of the dreaded coronavirus. Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a 2nd lieutenant at the Philippine Army, led an online campaign to raise funds to buy food to the families by the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Over 84 million affected by stay-at-home order in US
Published On  March 22, 2020
Medical City quarantines 144 doctors, medical staff exposed to COVID-19 patients
Published On  March 22, 2020
Young doctor dies of COVID-19 in PH after patient lies with travel history
Published On  March 22, 2020
Close