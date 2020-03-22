KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, three years in jail for not informing UAE authorities that you’re infected with communicable disease

If you or any person you know is infected and doesn’t inform the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), you’ll most likely end up in jail or pay a hefty fine.

Under the law, a violator may face jail time of up to three years and may be asked to pay the fine of Dh10,000 to P50,000.

UAE has the Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 to combat communicable diseases.

Similar sanctions will be imposed to those who know they have been infected, and left the health facility they’re confined in or travel out or into the country without prior approval from concerned authorities.

Other actions punishable by law include those who know they have been infected and don’t follow precautionary measures stipulated by concerned authorities.

A heavier sanction and fine will be levied to any person who knows that they’re infected by a communicable disease and deliberately transmits the disease to others.

They will face jail time of up to five years and may be asked to pay the fine of Dh50,000 to Dh100,000.

UAE’s Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, quoted in a report by Gulf News, warned the public against violating the country’s precautionary measures.