Over 84 million affected by stay-at-home order in US

More than a third of Americans are adjusting to live in the various phases of lockdowns imposed in various states in the US to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Around 84 million people across five states our confined to their homes following the issuance of stay at home orders as the US recorded over 26,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

California came first, followed by Illinois, Connecticut and New York in directing their citizens to adhere to the unprecedented travel and movement restrictions except for essential needs such as grocery, health care, gas and banks.

New Jersey is the latest to follow the suit among the five states which accounts to the 31% of the U.S. economy.

“We must flatten the curve and ensure residents are practicing social distancing,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

According to a CNN report, authorities in hard-hit areas such as New York and California said frightened residents are flooding hospitals for tests which resulted to diminishing supply of equipment and resources needed to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

This has prompted officials to order medical facilities to avoid mass testing to preserve test kits which are fast depleting along with vital resources such as masks, ventilators and intensive care beds.

New York, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, called for health care providers and hospitals to halt testing non-hospitalized patients to conserve medical supplies.

The testing has shifted to hospitalized patients, people with compromised immunities, health care workers, seniors and high-risk patients.