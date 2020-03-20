California places its 40 million residents under lock down to curb spread of COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home policy to the state’s 40 million residents to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The order took effect midnight of Thursday, March 19 and will last until further notice, Wall Street Journal reported.

“This is a moment where we need some straight talk. As individuals and as a community, we need to do more to meet this moment,” Newsom said.

He bared that around 56 percent or 25.5 million people in the state would contract the virus in a span of two months.

Under the said measure, Californians are not allowed to leave their homes except for essential activities such as food, medications, and commuting to work considered crucial.

All establishments will be closed except for supermarkets, convenience stores, delivery restaurants pharmacies, and banks.

Earlier, San Francisco and five counties in the Bay Area were placed under lockdown.

According to the American Community Survey in 2018, there are 1.6 million Filipinos residing in California

There are more than 900 cases of COVID-19 with 19 fatalities in California.

