California places its 40 million residents under lock down to curb spread of COVID-19

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...
HK gov’t relaxes visa policy for domestic workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Hong Kong government announced that they will be more flexible in foreign domestic workers’ applications for an extension of their stay as visitors due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Under Hong Kong laws, once their contracts are finished,...
WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease. The virus has now infected over...
Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy
As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home policy to the state’s 40 million residents to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease or COVID-19.
The order took effect midnight of Thursday, March 19 and will last until further notice, Wall Street Journal reported.
“This is a moment where we need some straight talk. As individuals and as a community, we need to do more to meet this moment,” Newsom said.
He bared that around 56 percent or 25.5 million people in the state would contract the virus in a span of two months.
Under the said measure, Californians are not allowed to leave their homes except for essential activities such as food, medications, and commuting to work considered crucial.
All establishments will be closed except for supermarkets, convenience stores, delivery restaurants pharmacies, and banks.
Earlier, San Francisco and five counties in the Bay Area were placed under lockdown.
According to the American Community Survey in 2018, there are 1.6 million Filipinos residing in California
There are more than 900 cases of COVID-19 with 19 fatalities in California.
