Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mar 18 20, 4:09 pm

NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE

Mar 18 2020

(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

PH Consulate General in Dubai still continues passport services

by | News

Mar. 18, 20 | 4:09 pm

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai said its passport services are still operational amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Philippine Consul General in Dubai Paul Raymond Cortes said that despite the preventive measures in the UAE, and the enhanced community quarantine being implemented in Luzon for a month, the Consulate still continues its passport services.

“Though we do not receive the usual 380 to 400 passport applications per day, we still get around 250-280 and these are those with existing passport appointments,” he said.

The Consulate earlier suspended non-urgent services in line with the UAE’s advisory to implement preventive measures against COVID-19, as well as the announcements of President Rodrigo Duterte of the community quarantine.

The consulate will still observe regular working hours, but has suspended the following services until further notice:

– All notarizations;

– Civil Registry (Reports of Birth and Marriages). No marriage rites will be officiated at the Embassy;

– Visa Applications

READ ALSO: LOOK: PH Embassy, Consulate temporarily suspend non-urgent services

DOH debunks claims that bananas can keep you safe from COVID-19

DOH debunks claims that bananas can keep you safe from COVID-19

Mar 18, 2020

The Department of Health has denied claims that eating bananas can protect you from the coronavirus disease pandemic. Health spokesperson Ma. Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday said there is no science to back this up.

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

