PH Consulate General in Dubai still continues passport services

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai said its passport services are still operational amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Philippine Consul General in Dubai Paul Raymond Cortes said that despite the preventive measures in the UAE, and the enhanced community quarantine being implemented in Luzon for a month, the Consulate still continues its passport services.

“Though we do not receive the usual 380 to 400 passport applications per day, we still get around 250-280 and these are those with existing passport appointments,” he said.

The Consulate earlier suspended non-urgent services in line with the UAE’s advisory to implement preventive measures against COVID-19, as well as the announcements of President Rodrigo Duterte of the community quarantine.

The consulate will still observe regular working hours, but has suspended the following services until further notice:

– All notarizations;

– Civil Registry (Reports of Birth and Marriages). No marriage rites will be officiated at the Embassy;

– Visa Applications

