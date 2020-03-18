DOH-7 confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case in Cebu

Photo credit: Screenshot from Sugbo News FB Live

The Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH-7) confirmed that Cebu now has a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday afternoon.

DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas told reporters that the patient is a 65-year-old male “professional” with no history of foreign travel.

He added that the patient, who is a Filipino, is still confined at a private hospital in Mandaue City and “is recovering and is about to be discharged” after further tests.

RELATED STORY: DOH confirms health official tested positive for COVID-19

Bernadas however said that the patient has made several local travels to different cities in Manila and in Mindanao.

As of this writing, they cannot yet establish as to how the patient got infected with the virus.

He was admitted last March 6 or 7 and his test was made on March 11 or 12.

READ ON: Labor department to give financial aid to affected workers due to COVID-19

It was only this afternoon when they got the confirmation.

Bernadas assured the residents here in Cebu that contact tracing and other processes have already been initiated since this patient was among the 76 Person Under Investigation (PUIs) in the region.

The family have also been informed about the situation even when he was still as PUI.