DOH-7 confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case in Cebu

(WAM) -- The UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has said that individuals and bodies that violate imposed bans and restrictions by relevant authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, will be punished under the law. Under this framework,...
NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. In a...
BREAKING: UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COVID-19 developments
(WAM) -- The UAE has announced a temporary suspension on issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports, effective 01:00 (UAE local time) on Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to...
Alliance Global Group to donate 1M liters of alcohol to hospitals, frontliners
Andrew Tan-led Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) is donating one million liters of disinfectant alcohol to the government to help on its fight against the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. In a statement, AGI said around 850,000 liters of 96 percent ethyl alcohol will...
The Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH-7) confirmed that Cebu now has a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday afternoon.
DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas told reporters that the patient is a 65-year-old male “professional” with no history of foreign travel.
He added that the patient, who is a Filipino, is still confined at a private hospital in Mandaue City and “is recovering and is about to be discharged” after further tests.
Bernadas however said that the patient has made several local travels to different cities in Manila and in Mindanao.
As of this writing, they cannot yet establish as to how the patient got infected with the virus.
He was admitted last March 6 or 7 and his test was made on March 11 or 12.
It was only this afternoon when they got the confirmation.
Bernadas assured the residents here in Cebu that contact tracing and other processes have already been initiated since this patient was among the 76 Person Under Investigation (PUIs) in the region.
The family have also been informed about the situation even when he was still as PUI.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
