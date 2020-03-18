Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mar 18 20, 3:10 pm

NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE

Mar 18 2020

(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. In a...

Share18
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
18 Shares

DOH-7 confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case in Cebu

by | News

Mar. 18, 20 | 3:10 pm

Photo credit: Screenshot from Sugbo News FB Live

The Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH-7) confirmed that Cebu now has a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday afternoon.

DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas told reporters that the patient is a 65-year-old male “professional” with no history of foreign travel.

He added that the patient, who is a Filipino, is still confined at a private hospital in Mandaue City and “is recovering and is about to be discharged” after further tests.

RELATED STORY: DOH confirms health official tested positive for COVID-19

Bernadas however said that the patient has made several local travels to different cities in Manila and in Mindanao.

As of this writing, they cannot yet establish as to how the patient got infected with the virus.

He was admitted last March 6 or 7 and his test was made on March 11 or 12.

READ ON: Labor department to give financial aid to affected workers due to COVID-19

It was only this afternoon when they got the confirmation.

Bernadas assured the residents here in Cebu that contact tracing and other processes have already been initiated since this patient was among the 76 Person Under Investigation (PUIs) in the region.

The family have also been informed about the situation even when he was still as PUI.

Jobs

Latest News

DOH debunks claims that bananas can keep you safe from COVID-19

DOH debunks claims that bananas can keep you safe from COVID-19

Mar 18, 2020

The Department of Health has denied claims that eating bananas can protect you from the coronavirus disease pandemic. Health spokesperson Ma. Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday said there is no science to back this up. “Ang saging, sinasabi nila it can help prevent...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Norway implements harsher fines for violating quarantine
Published On  March 18, 2020
COVID-19 cases in PH reach 200 mark, death toll now at 17
Published On  March 18, 2020
WHO warns against taking Ibuprofen for COVID-19 symptoms
Published On  March 18, 2020
Close