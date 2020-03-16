WATCH: Duque to health workers: “Filipinos will never forget your heroism”

(WAM) -- Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. Shopping malls in the emirate will also see...
Jack Ma donates 50K test kits to PH
Senator Manny Pacquiao thanked the richest Chinese businessman Jack Ma for donating at least 50,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits. In a series of photos released by Pacquiao's office, the Alibaba founder reportedly gave 50,000 worth of test kits through...
Duterte appeals for bills payment extension, volunteers to pay rent
President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to go all out and even volunteered to pay the rent of those who can’t pay due to the stay-at-home policy imposed by the government as part of the ‘enhanced community quarantine’ in Luzon. It’s unclear if Duterte is serious in his...
Several cities in Metro Manila imposed curfew amid COVID-19 spread
Several local government units of cities in Metro Manila issued ordinances imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). The nine-hour curfew is in line with the proposal of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to impose...
The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) Secretary expressed his words of gratitude for all frontliners and health workers amid the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
This, as the country continues its fight against the virus that has already claimed 12 lives and afflicted 140 Filipinos in the country, as of press time.
RELATED STORY: DOH reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in PH, death toll now at 12
“Alam kong pare-pareho tayong pagod at halos abot na sa dulo ang sakripisyo. Itong pagkamusta ko sa inyo ay isa na ring pagyakap at pagsaludo sa lubos na serbisyo sa ating bansa. Itong serbisyo sa ating bansa at lalong-lalo na sa ating kapwa Pilipino – these are tough times for the Philippines. Our countrymen are scared and many are already sick or are in danger of falling ill as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds,”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused community quarantines across the country including the following areas in the Philippines:
– Oriental Mindoro
– Province of Batanes
– Province of Cebu
– Nasipit, Agusan Del Norte
– El Nido, Palawan
– Puerto Princesa City
– Province of Antique
– Zamboanga City
– Iloilo City
– Ormoc City
– Davao City
– Siargao Islands
– Province of Capiz
– Borongan City
Despite this, Duque continues to assure that Filipino health workers are equipped and prepared to face the threats of the viral disease to the best of their department’s capabilities in coordination with relevant authorities.
“I want you to know that we value each and every person in the frontline. And we are exerting all efforts to ensure you are protected and equipped despite the limitations. We are trying our level best to be able to ensure adequate protection,” said Duque.
READ ON: Entire Luzon to be placed on “enhanced community quarantine” – Duterte
The Health Secretary hopes that the Philippines unites as a nation to pray to overcome COVID-19: “Stay strong and keep alert. Keep heart. The Filipino people will never forget your heroism in this phase of great adveristy. And may your families, relatives and friends continue to understand our solemn oath. I pray with them and the whole nation that we shall overcome.”
Watch Duque’s message here:
Accomodation option available in the market.
