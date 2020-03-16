France records biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll

(WAM) -- Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. Shopping malls in the emirate will also see...
Jack Ma donates 50K test kits to PH
Senator Manny Pacquiao thanked the richest Chinese businessman Jack Ma for donating at least 50,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits. In a series of photos released by Pacquiao's office, the Alibaba founder reportedly gave 50,000 worth of test kits through...
Duterte appeals for bills payment extension, volunteers to pay rent
President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to go all out and even volunteered to pay the rent of those who can’t pay due to the stay-at-home policy imposed by the government as part of the ‘enhanced community quarantine’ in Luzon. It’s unclear if Duterte is serious in his...
Several cities in Metro Manila imposed curfew amid COVID-19 spread
Several local government units of cities in Metro Manila issued ordinances imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). The nine-hour curfew is in line with the proposal of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to impose...
France reported 36 fatalities because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its biggest single-day increase in its tally.
The death toll now stands at 127 with 5,423 cases according to France 24.
RELATED STORY: Over 153,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, says WHO
Around 900 infected cases were reported on Sunday, and over 400 people are in serious condition.
France’s health chief Jerome Salomon called the situation of coronavirus epidemic “very worrying” and “deteriorating very fast.”
“The number of cases double every three days,” Jerome Salomon revealed.
The health chief added that the worst-hit areas in the eastern European country are Alsace and greater Paris area.
READ ON: COVID-19 test kits from China arrive in PH
“There is a real worry that the speed of the outbreak could saturate hospitals and this is something we absolutely want to avoid,” Salomon said.
He also urged residents to stay in their home to slow down the outbreak.
“Remain at home, it’s as simple as that.”
