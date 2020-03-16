Monday, March 16, 2020

France records biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll

News

Mar. 16, 20

France reported 36 fatalities because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its biggest single-day increase in its tally.

The death toll now stands at 127 with 5,423 cases according to France 24.

Around 900 infected cases were reported on Sunday, and over 400 people are in serious condition.

France’s health chief Jerome Salomon called the situation of coronavirus epidemic “very worrying” and “deteriorating very fast.”

“The number of cases double every three days,” Jerome Salomon revealed.

The health chief added that the worst-hit areas in the eastern European country are Alsace and greater Paris area.

“There is a real worry that the speed of the outbreak could saturate hospitals and this is something we absolutely want to avoid,” Salomon said.

He also urged residents to stay in their home to slow down the outbreak.

“Remain at home, it’s as simple as that.”

