Several cultural sites in Abu Dhabi temporarily closed to public 

Cultural sites and tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi will temporarily be closed to ensure the health and safety of visitors against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 ( Covid -19).

In a statement by the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi (ACT-Abu Dhabi), it said that it will be closed starting March 14, until March 31, 2020.

“Abu Dhabi’s main tourist attractions, theme parks, and cultural destination will be closed from today until the end of the month as a precautionary measure to limit large gatherings of people and protect public health in response to Covid -19,” the department said in a statement.

Among the areas that will be closed include Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat , Qasr Al Hosn , Culture Foundation, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort and Qasr Al Muwaiji .