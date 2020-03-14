Remote work for some federal government employees to start on March 15 

Beginning on March 15, some UAE government employees will start to work remotely.

The UAE government announced the activation of this precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 ( Covid -19).

This applies to pregnant women, mothers of children in G-9 and below with duties that do not necessarily need their physical presence at the workplace, people of determination, those with respiratory problems and a weak immune system, and employees aged 60 and above.

Those who are mentioned above are instructed to coordinate with their respective human resources departments to ensure uninterrupted workflow.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority will also provide infrastructure to ensure effective remote work and smart services around the clock to ensure inter-connectivity and coordination.

This will be effective until March 26, 2020.