Saturday, March 14, 2020

Mar 14 20, 11:04 am

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14 2020

Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States.   The company’s move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13. RELATED STORY: Jack Ma's...

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...

Share22
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
22 Shares

Remote work for some federal government employees to start on March 15 

by | News

Mar. 14, 20 | 11:04 am

Beginning on March 15, some UAE government employees will start to work remotely.
The UAE government announced the activation of this precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
This applies to pregnant women, mothers of children in G-9 and below with duties that do not necessarily need their physical presence at the workplace, people of determination, those with respiratory problems and a weak immune system, and employees aged 60 and above.
Those who are mentioned above are instructed to coordinate with their respective human resources departments to ensure uninterrupted workflow.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority will also provide infrastructure to ensure effective remote work and smart services around the clock to ensure inter-connectivity and coordination.
This will be effective until March 26, 2020.
All ministries and federal departments are also instructed to capitalize on the effective use of advanced technologies and digital platforms to serve the public. This aims to decrease visits to their centers.

Jobs

Latest News

GMA Network suspends entertainment shows, to air pre-taped episodes

GMA Network suspends entertainment shows, to air pre-taped episodes

Mar 14, 2020

The Kapuso network is also exerting efforts to prevent the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 spread.  This is also in accordance to the President’s order to place the entire Metro Manila under community quarantine.    There are now 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the...

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14, 2020

Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States.   The company’s move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13. RELATED STORY: Jack Ma's...

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14, 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Elderly in the UAE advised to stay at home, stay away from crowd
Published On  March 14, 2020
Metro Manila mayors mull imposing 8PM-5AM curfew
Published On  March 14, 2020
PH reports 6th death from COVID-19
Published On  March 14, 2020
Close