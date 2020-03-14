Saturday, March 14, 2020

Mar 14 20, 1:50 pm

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14 2020

Alibaba founder and China's richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States.   The company's move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13.

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...

PH reports 2 new COVID-19 casualties, death toll rises to 8

by | News

Mar. 14, 20 | 1:50 pm

The Department of Health (DOH) has announced two new deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

In a statement by DOH, it said that one of the two patients who succumbed to the disease was admitted at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The department also noted that it is currently collecting necessary information about the latest fatalities and “will provide information as soon as it is available.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has now risen to 98, with 34 new cases reported on March 14.

 

 

