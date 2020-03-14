PH reports 2 new COVID-19 casualties, death toll rises to 8

The Department of Health (DOH) has announced two new deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

In a statement by DOH, it said that one of the two patients who succumbed to the disease was admitted at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The department also noted that it is currently collecting necessary information about the latest fatalities and “will provide information as soon as it is available.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has now risen to 98, with 34 new cases reported on March 14.