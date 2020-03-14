Panic buying hits Metro Manila stores amid COVID-19 quarantine 

Consumers flocked supermarkets and grocery stores in Metro Manila ahead of the community quarantine to be imposed on March 15.

Some Filipinos resorted to buying goods in bulk in order to store enough supply in their households.

Alcohol, canned goods, vegetables and meat products were the items easily became sold out in some supermarkets.

“Hindi natin alam, mamaya ila-lockdown nila e ‘di mas mabuti nang handa tayo sa lahat,” a Quezon City resident told GMA News.

Some cities implemented policies or rules in order to keep people from hoarding. Quezon City limits customers to buying two bottles of alcohol.

Malacañang advised the public to stop hoarding or panic buying, even with the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Department of Trade and Industry also assured people that there will be enough food supply and other necessities during the quarantine period.