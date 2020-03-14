Saturday, March 14, 2020

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14 2020

Alibaba founder and China's richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States.

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice.

Panic buying hits Metro Manila stores amid COVID-19 quarantine 

by | News

Mar. 14, 20 | 12:02 pm

Consumers flocked supermarkets and grocery stores in Metro Manila ahead of the community quarantine to be imposed on March 15. 

Some Filipinos resorted to buying goods in bulk in order to store enough supply in their households.

Photo credit: Trisha Tan

Alcohol, canned goods, vegetables and meat products were the items easily became sold out in some supermarkets. 

Photo credit: Rodney Artida

“Hindi natin alam, mamaya ila-lockdown nila e ‘di mas mabuti nang handa tayo sa lahat, a Quezon City resident told GMA News.

Some cities implemented policies or rules in order to keep people from hoarding. Quezon City limits customers to buying two bottles of alcohol.

Malacañang advised the public to stop hoarding or panic buying, even with the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. 

The Department of Trade and Industry also assured people that there will be enough food supply and other necessities during the quarantine period.

