Cebu Pacific cancels domestic flights to and from Manila starting March 15; MNL-DXB flights to continue operations

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)announced the recovery of 3 new cases of people who were previously infected with Coronavirus disease or COVID-19 after receiving the necessary health care since entering hospital. The ministry said in a statement two of...
Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US
Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States. The company’s move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13. RELATED STORY: Jack Ma's...
BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries
(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...
BREAKING: UAE temporarily suspends issuance of visas as WHO classifies COVID-19 as ‘pandemic’
(WAM) -- The UAE has suspended, effective March 17, all visas to all foreigners, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders. In a statement released today, the Federal Authority for Identity And Citizenship (ICA) said: "The move comes as part of the...
Cebu Pacific has announced the cancellation of domestic flights to and from Manila, beginning March 15 until April 14.
The Philippine carrier announced this in a travel advisory on their website, in line with the Philippine government’s directive for a community quarantine there to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
However, the airline says it will continue flying from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai. It will also continue to operate flights from its hubs to these following destinations:
Passengers on cancelled flights can choose from any of these options:
- Rebook the flight, with change fees and fare difference waived.
- Store the full value of the ticket in a Travel Fund. This is valid for 180 days and can be used to book any Cebu Pacific flight within the next 12 months
- Get a full refund. The refund will be according to the mode of payment. If paid in cash, refund must be claimed at designated Cebu Pacific ticket offices. If payment was made through debit or credit card, please allow two (2) billing cycles for refund to be credited into the account
To avail any of these options, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight
Passengers with confirmed flights until April 30, 2020 who want to forego travel at this time can avail any of the following options:
- Free Rebooking – Rebook flights to a new travel date, with change fees waived. Fare difference may apply. To rebook the flight, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight
- Travel Fund – The full cost of the ticket can be placed in a Travel Fund which can then be used as payment for a future booking. The Travel Fund is valid for 180 days and can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out
To avail of the Travel Fund option, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight to cancel the booking and store the value in the Travel Fund
New flights booked until April 30 (regardless of travel date and route) will include CEB Flexi for FREE. CEB Flexi enables travelers to rebook their flights up to two times, fare difference may apply. Simply select the “CEB Flexi” add-on during booking.
Cebu Pacific is in the process of completing the cancellation of domestic flights to and from Manila for March 15-April 14 flights from their system. Once done, they will enable its passengers to manage their bookings online to avail of either a full refund, rebooking with waived change fees or booking conversion to Travel Fund.
Notifications will immediately be sent to affected passengers via email addresses provided to CEB upon booking. Bookings can be managed online so passengers need not go to the ticket offices.
For other passenger-related concerns, passengers can contact Cebu Pacific via http://bit.ly/CEBrequest.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
