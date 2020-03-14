Cebu Pacific cancels domestic flights to and from Manila starting March 15; MNL-DXB flights to continue operations

Cebu Pacific has announced the cancellation of domestic flights to and from Manila, beginning March 15 until April 14.

The Philippine carrier announced this in a travel advisory on their website, in line with the Philippine government’s directive for a community quarantine there to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

However, the airline says it will continue flying from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai. It will also continue to operate flights from its hubs to these following destinations:



Passengers on cancelled flights can choose from any of these options:

Rebook the flight, with change fees and fare difference waived.

Store the full value of the ticket in a Travel Fund. This is valid for 180 days and can be used to book any Cebu Pacific flight within the next 12 months

Get a full refund. The refund will be according to the mode of payment. If paid in cash, refund must be claimed at designated Cebu Pacific ticket offices. If payment was made through debit or credit card, please allow two (2) billing cycles for refund to be credited into the account

To avail any of these options, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

Passengers with confirmed flights until April 30, 2020 who want to forego travel at this time can avail any of the following options:

Free Rebooking – Rebook flights to a new travel date, with change fees waived. Fare difference may apply. To rebook the flight, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

Travel Fund – The full cost of the ticket can be placed in a Travel Fund which can then be used as payment for a future booking. The Travel Fund is valid for 180 days and can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out

To avail of the Travel Fund option, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight to cancel the booking and store the value in the Travel Fund

New flights booked until April 30 (regardless of travel date and route) will include CEB Flexi for FREE. CEB Flexi enables travelers to rebook their flights up to two times, fare difference may apply. Simply select the “CEB Flexi” add-on during booking.

Cebu Pacific is in the process of completing the cancellation of domestic flights to and from Manila for March 15-April 14 flights from their system. Once done, they will enable its passengers to manage their bookings online to avail of either a full refund, rebooking with waived change fees or booking conversion to Travel Fund.

Notifications will immediately be sent to affected passengers via email addresses provided to CEB upon booking. Bookings can be managed online so passengers need not go to the ticket offices.

For other passenger-related concerns, passengers can contact Cebu Pacific via http://bit.ly/CEBrequest.