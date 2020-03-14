Saturday, March 14, 2020

Mar 14 20, 11:42 am

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14 2020

Alibaba founder and China's richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States. The company's move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13.

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...

9 COVID-19 patients in Bahrain recovers 

by | News

Mar. 14, 20 | 11:42 am

Photo credit: Bahrain News Agency 
A total of nine individuals in Bahrain have reportedly recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Bahraini Ministry of Health announced.
There are now a total of 44 individuals in the Kingdom who recovered from the disease.
According to the Bahrain News Agency, those who recovered include one male and six female Bahrainis, one female from Egypt, and one female from Thailand. They were discharged from the isolation center after responding positively to medical care provided by a specialized medical team, conforming with measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO).
They will still undergo monitoring even after recovering.
Meanwhile, the ministry urged those individuals returning from Italy, South Korea, Egypt or Lebanon for the past two weeks to self-isolate for 14 days, avoid contact with others, and schedule their mandatory medical examinations by contacting their hotline number 444 or visiting their website.

