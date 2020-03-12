Two Filipinos among newly reported cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total number now at 85 – MOHAP

Cainta Mayor Johnielle Nieto said he will place the entire town under community quarantine effective on Sunday, March 15. The measure according to Nieto is pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncements documented in Resolution No. 11 issued by the...
Justine Trudeau’s wife tested positive for COVID-19
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed. The Prime Minister Office reports that he is now in isolation and self-quarantine. He will not be tested because he has no symptoms. The couple will be in isolation for 14...
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno provides details on COVID-19 action plan
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno addressed Manila residents, in a video posted on the LGU's social media account, providing the details of the local government's COVID-19 Alert system, "Code red Covid-19 action plan: Contain and Delay" on Thursday evening. Moreno provided the...
OFW escapes COVID-19 test in Sarangani
A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Sarangani province exhibited symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but managed to escape from authorities without having herself tested, according to a GMA News report. The OFW, the Sarangani Provincial Health...
(WAM) — The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced 11 new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE on Thursday.
According to a statement released by the Ministry, the individuals were placed under quarantine as suspected cases subsequent to their entry into the UAE. Following required testing and monitoring, the individuals were confirmed positive with COVID-19, it added.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the UAE has now reached 85, the MoHAP statement affirmed.
RELATED STORY: Five patients fully recover from COVID-19 in UAE – MoHAP
The 11 individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include two Italians, two Filipinos, one Montenegrin, one Canadian, one German, one Pakistani, one Emirati, one Russian and one British citizen.
MoHAP confirmed that the cases are being monitored, and individuals are currently in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required.
MoHAP assured that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including airborne infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organisation, WHO, standards.
The Ministry advised the members of the general public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.
READ ON: LOOK: UAE’s Department of Health launches website for COVID-19 inquiries
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands; when coughing and sneezing to cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and discarding of the tissue immediately; and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources, and avoid the spreading of misinformation.
