Thursday, March 12, 2020

Mar 12 20, 11:56 am

China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

Mar 12 2020

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...

Saudi Arabia imposes travel suspension to Philippines, 11 more countries

News

Mar. 12, 20 | 11:56 am

Saudi Arabia expanded its temporary travel suspension to 12 more countries including the Philippines where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The travel suspension provides a 72-hour window starting 12:29 of March 12 for Saudi citizens and those who have valid residency or Iqama from the countries covered by the travel ban to leave or return to the Kingdom before the order becomes effective.

RELATED STORY: Saudi Arabia reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior expanded its travel and suspension of flights to the following areas:

Swiss Confederation;
Republic of India;
Islamic Republic of Pakistan;
Sri Lanka;
The Philippines;
Sudan;
Ethiopia;
South Sudan;
Eritrea;
Kenya;
Djibouti;
Somalia; 

Meanwhile, the travel ban excludes health workers returning to Saudi Arabia from the Philippines and India as well as evacuation, shipping and trade trips.

READ ON: Saudi companies implement work from home to fight COVID-19

However, health workers are subjected to a medical evaluation upon their return.

Transportation through all land borders with Jordan is also suspended save for humanitarian and exceptional cases.

Commercial and cargo traffic to and from Jordan is still allowed according to the ministry.

 

Latest News

