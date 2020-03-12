Robredo calls for work from home option to fight COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo believes that a four-day work week option may not be enough, she calls on for a work from home scheme to fight the coronavirus disease ot COVID-19.

“Sa pagkakataong ito, kailangan kong idiin: Panahon nang ipatupad ang areglong work-from-home,” Robredo said in a speech.

She added that workers should not be forced to work because of the spread of the virus.

“Huwag na nating ipilit pumasok pa sa opisina ang ating mga empleyado, maliban na lang ang mga nakatutok sa pagpapaabot ng kaukulang serbisyo na maaaring umampat sa pagkalat ng virus,” Robredo added.

Malacañang previously said that they are lobbying for a four-day work week scheme to minimize interaction among workers.