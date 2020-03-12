Thursday, March 12, 2020

Mar 12 20, 11:30 am

China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

Mar 12 2020

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...

JUST IN: Duterte to release statement tonight on measures to contain COVID-19 spread in the Philippines

News

Mar. 12, 20 | 11:30 am

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the Philippines tonight as the numbers of COVID-19 cases rise in the country.

As of press time, there are 49 cases in the Philippines, two of whom have succumbed to the disease. Authorities reported majority of the cases from the Metro Manila and Luzon areas, with one case each at Dumaguete and Cagayan de Oro City.

RELATED STORY: Duterte, Bong Go to get tested for coronavirus disease

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that an inter-agency task force has prepared a resolution to contain spread of the coronavirus within the country.

“The contents of the resolution will be announced to the public following the approval by the President,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said, as per a report from CNN Philippines.

READ ON: WHO officially declares COVID-19 a global ‘pandemic’

Earlier, the World Health Organization has already classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

