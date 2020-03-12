JUST IN: Duterte to release statement tonight on measures to contain COVID-19 spread in the Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the Philippines tonight as the numbers of COVID-19 cases rise in the country.

As of press time, there are 49 cases in the Philippines, two of whom have succumbed to the disease. Authorities reported majority of the cases from the Metro Manila and Luzon areas, with one case each at Dumaguete and Cagayan de Oro City.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that an inter-agency task force has prepared a resolution to contain spread of the coronavirus within the country.

“The contents of the resolution will be announced to the public following the approval by the President,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said, as per a report from CNN Philippines.

Earlier, the World Health Organization has already classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.