Dubai Health Authority continues strong preventive measures against COVID-19

The Department of Health has confirmed that there are now three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country. The new cases now add to the current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 52. RELATED STORY: DOH: Testing for...
LOOK: UAE’s Department of Health launches website for COVID-19 inquiries
The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has launched an official website that will address UAE residents’ concerns on the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) spread around the world. A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government’s Media Office revealed the website:...
China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over
Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...
Las Piñas confirms first case of COVID-19
Las Piñas City Mayor Mel Aguilar announced Wednesday the city’s first confirmed case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The city government identified the patient as 53-year-old man with no travel history abroad. RELATED STORY: 1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in...
The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today said it is continuing to take strong and comprehensive preventive measures to protect the community from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The DHA has further reinforced its preventive programme and is running campaigns to raise awareness about essential precautionary measures and practices required to combat the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of the residents of Dubai Measures taken by DHA include thorough screenings of passengers travelling into Dubai from across the world through its airports, ports and border checkpoints, especially from countries that have high infection rates of COVID-19. Specialised medical teams are conducting laboratory sampling and following up on suspected cases.
Dr. Badreya Al Harmi, Director of Public Health Protection Department at the DHA, said the Authority has implemented an effective monitoring system for detecting individuals infected by coronavirus.
She said the system facilitates identification of coronavirus cases with high precision and supports medical teams in tracking and following up on those who had contact with confirmed cases. The system adheres to international standards and protocols recognised by the World Health Organization.
Dr. Badreya stressed that all precautionary procedures implemented in this regard are being carried out in coordination and cooperation with concerned authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as well as crisis and emergency committees.
She further said the Dubai Health Authority has issued comprehensive guidelines for all government and private health facilities in Dubai and conducted training workshops for their staff.
The DHA has also issued an educational guide designed to raise awareness among all members of society with simple, clear and straightforward information about COVID-19. It has also issued a guide to help all institutions in Dubai disseminate accurate information about the coronavirus and raise awareness on essential preventive measures Furthermore, she said the Authority has raised awareness about precautionary measures in schools and universities. It has also issued a clear and detailed guide on procedures for school bus sterilisation and cleaning and disinfection of public transport.
DHA has an integrated preventive system managed by specialised medical and technical experts equipped with the latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment, she said.
Dr. Badreya urged members of the public to follow preventive steps and instructions issued by the Dubai Health Authority and other official health authorities in the UAE and avoid misinformation from unofficial sources.
