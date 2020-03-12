Department of Economic Development, Dubai Municipality orders suspension of serving shishas on cafes for two weeks due to COVID-19

The Department of Economic Development in Dubai and Dubai Municipality has ordered a temporary suspension directed on all cafes licensed in the emirate to refrain from providing shisha.

This directive will last for a period of two weeks, starting from Thursday, March 12, according to Al Bayan.

Authorities will be conducting several inspection campaigns during the period as well. This is part of the precautionary measures aimed at achieving the highest levels safety for the community, according to health and government officials.

As of press time, there are a total of 74 cases in the UAE, 17 of which have fully recovered.

