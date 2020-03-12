Thursday, March 12, 2020

China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

by | News

Mar. 12, 20 | 1:27 pm

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over.

The announcement was made by the National Health Commission.

China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 WRAP UP: Declining cases in China, lockdown in Italy

There were only eight cases recorded in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak. 11 people died, the lowest since January.

Italy has the highest number of confirmed cases outside China with 12,462, Iran is next with 9,000 followed by South Korea with 7,869.

READ ON: China reports lowest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic after it has spread to at least 114 countries,

