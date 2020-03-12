China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over.

The announcement was made by the National Health Commission.

China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country.

There were only eight cases recorded in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak. 11 people died, the lowest since January.

Italy has the highest number of confirmed cases outside China with 12,462, Iran is next with 9,000 followed by South Korea with 7,869.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic after it has spread to at least 114 countries,