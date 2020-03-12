Another Filipino tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirmed Thursday that another Filipino tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of infected Filipinos in the city-state to seven.

The patient, who recently visited the Philippines, is now admitted at the National Center for Infectious Diseases.

RELATED STORY: Two Filipinos in Hong Kong declared COVID-19 free

“Case 184 is a 35-year-old male Filipino national who is a Singapore work pass holder, and had been in the Philippines from 24 February to 1 March,” the ministry said in a statement.

He is linked to Case 172, a 42-year-old Filipino who also visited the Philippines from February 27 to March 2, Rappler reported.

READ ON: China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

As of Thursday, Singapore has 182 cases of coronavirus.

Seven Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, one of them is a permanent resident, two are domestic helpers who contracted the virus from their employer, and three workers who visited the country.