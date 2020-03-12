Friday, March 13, 2020

Cainta to be placed on community quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

Mar 13 2020

Cainta Mayor Johnielle Nieto said he will place the entire town under community quarantine effective on Sunday, March 15. The measure according to Nieto is pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncements documented in Resolution No. 11 issued by the...

Justine Trudeau's wife tested positive for COVID-19

Mar 13 2020

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed. The Prime Minister Office reports that he is now in isolation and self-quarantine. He will not be tested because he has no symptoms. The couple will be in isolation for 14...

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno provides details on COVID-19 action plan

Mar 13 2020

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno addressed Manila residents, in a video posted on the LGU's social media account, providing the details of the local government's COVID-19 Alert system, "Code red Covid-19 action plan: Contain and Delay" on Thursday evening. Moreno provided the...

OFW escapes COVID-19 test in Sarangani

Mar 13 2020

A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Sarangani province exhibited symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but managed to escape from authorities without having herself tested, according to a GMA News report. The OFW, the Sarangani Provincial Health...

Another Filipino tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

Mar. 12, 20

Mar. 12, 20 | 5:39 pm

Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirmed Thursday that another Filipino tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of infected Filipinos in the city-state to seven.

The patient, who recently visited the Philippines, is now admitted at the National Center for Infectious Diseases.

RELATED STORY: Two Filipinos in Hong Kong declared COVID-19 free

“Case 184 is a 35-year-old male Filipino national who is a Singapore work pass holder, and had been in the Philippines from 24 February to 1 March,” the ministry said in a statement.

He is linked to Case 172, a 42-year-old Filipino who also visited the Philippines from February 27 to March 2, Rappler reported.

READ ON: China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

As of Thursday, Singapore has 182 cases of coronavirus.

Seven Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, one of them is a permanent resident, two are domestic helpers who contracted the virus from their employer, and three workers who visited the country.

Close