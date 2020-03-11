UAE requires mandatory home isolation for 14 days for travellers from COVID-19 hotspots

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is requiring passengers from countries infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Health officials said that this is to ensure that they will be free from the virus and avoid contact with other people.

“This is to ensure they remain infection-free and avoid spreading the virus in case they end up developing symptoms during the 14-day incubation period,” Dubai Health Authority told the Khaleej Times.

China, Hong-Kong, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Singapore and France are among countries considered to be virus hotspots.

“All travellers who return from countries of concern will be asked to practise home quarantine and social distancing as a way of protecting their loved ones and the community members from the spread of the virus,” the DHA said.

“They should avoid contact with others and should not go to work or school for this 14-day period,” the statement added.