UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince

Messages of condolences from leaders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) poured after the announcement of the passing of Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

In a separate report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), it said that funeral prayer for the soul of the Saudi Prince will be done at Imam Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh today.