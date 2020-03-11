UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince

A staff member of the World Trade Organization was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), prompting them to suspend all meetings until March 20. WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said all meetings will be suspended beginning...
House approves bill creating Department of OFWs
The House of Representatives approved Wednesday on third and final reading the bill creating a Department dedicated for Overseas Filipino Workers. House Bill No. 5832 or “An Act Creating the Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment was approved with 173...
First COVID-19 death in Belgium
Belgium now reported its first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) death in the country. According to Belga News Agency, Belgium’s health ministry said in a statement that the patient was an elderly aged 90 from Brussels. In a separate report by The Brussels Times, it...
Golf Club in Mandaluyong closed after guest test positive to COVID-19
The Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City was closed on Wednesday after a foreign guest tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) upon his return to Singapore. The club will be shut “until further notice,” according to a letter signed by Wack...
Messages of condolences from leaders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) poured after the announcement of the passing of Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
In a separate report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), it said that funeral prayer for the soul of the Saudi Prince will be done at Imam Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh today.
