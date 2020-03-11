Retailers in UAE asked shoppers to avoid bulk buying

Retailers asked consumers to remain calm and refrain from bulk-buying amid the consumer response shifted to stockpiling in preparations amid the thread of coronavirus disease.

People in some areas affected by coronavirus outbreak are hoarding essential supplies such as toilet papers, alcohol, disinfectants and face masks.

Khaleej Times reported that the situation in groceries and supermarkets in UAE are far from the scenarios abroad. Shoppers seemed composed, but they were purchasing more products than usual.

Khaleej Times quoted a procurement officer in a supermarket in saying there’s no visible change in shopping trends among consumers.

We’ve not seen a significant change in the buying pattern of consumers. The shift is barely visible,” he said.

There are now 74 cases of COVID-19 in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

