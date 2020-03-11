BREAKING: DOH confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases, now up to 49

The Department of Health has confirmed that 16 new cases of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 were recorded.

There are now 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DOH said that surveillance teams are now conducting extensive info-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are now continuously monitoring the status of all the patients.

No complications arise from their conditions, according to the DOH. Officials added that they cannot say that if there is a community transmission in the country.

They have yet to know the links among the COVID-19 confirmed cases.

“Hindi pa tayo makakasagot sa ngayon kung meron nang community transmission. Napapansin na ho natin ang relasyon among the cases that we have right now,” Vergeire said.

