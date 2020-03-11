BREAKING: Doctor is 4th coronavirus case in Quezon City

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte revealed that a medical doctor is the fourth case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 in Quezon City.

In an interview with DZRH, Belmonte said that a doctor in a private hospital is among COVID-19 patients.

It’s unclear though on how the doctor contracted the virus.

DOH said that surveillance teams are conducting extensive info-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are now continuously monitoring the status of all the patients.