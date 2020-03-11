Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Mar 11 20, 2:04 pm

World Trade Organization staff tested positive of COVID-19

Mar 11 2020

A staff member of the World Trade Organization was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), prompting them to suspend all meetings until March 20. WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said all meetings will be suspended beginning...

House approves bill creating Department of OFWs

Mar 11 2020

The House of Representatives approved Wednesday on third and final reading the bill creating a Department dedicated for Overseas Filipino Workers. House Bill No. 5832 or “An Act Creating the Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment was approved with 173...

First COVID-19 death in Belgium

Mar 11 2020

Belgium now reported its first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) death in the country. According to Belga News Agency, Belgium’s health ministry said in a statement that the patient was an elderly aged 90 from Brussels. In a separate report by The Brussels Times, it...

Golf Club in Mandaluyong closed after guest test positive to COVID-19

Mar 11 2020

The Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City was closed on Wednesday after a foreign guest tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) upon his return to Singapore. The club will be shut “until further notice,” according to a letter signed by Wack...

BREAKING: Doctor is 4th coronavirus case in Quezon City

News

Mar. 11, 20 | 2:04 pm

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte revealed that a medical doctor is the fourth case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 in Quezon City.

In an interview with DZRH, Belmonte said that a doctor in a private hospital is among COVID-19 patients.

It’s unclear though on how the doctor contracted the virus.

DOH said that surveillance teams are conducting extensive info-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are now continuously monitoring the status of all the patients.

Close