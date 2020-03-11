Boy aged 6 falls to death in a building in Sharjah

A six-year-old Somalian boy died on the spot after he fell from the building in Sharjah’s Abu Shagarah area.

According to the police quoted in a report by Khaleej Times, the boy identified as Yousuf T., managed to climb a chair near the window of his family apartment on the 11th floor.

The police was notified on the incident and they rushed to the area together with a team of paramedics.

After they’ve found the child of determination already lying lifeless in the area, they transferred the body to the forensic department to determine the cause of death.

His case was reported to the public prosecution.

Last year, there were several cases of children reportedly falling from high-rises due to windows being left open or furniture kept in balconies.