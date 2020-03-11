Boy aged 6 falls to death in a building in Sharjah

The House of Representatives approved Wednesday on third and final reading the bill creating a Department dedicated for Overseas Filipino Workers. House Bill No. 5832 or “An Act Creating the Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment was approved with 173...
First COVID-19 death in Belgium
Belgium now reported its first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) death in the country. According to Belga News Agency, Belgium’s health ministry said in a statement that the patient was an elderly aged 90 from Brussels. In a separate report by The Brussels Times, it...
Golf Club in Mandaluyong closed after guest test positive to COVID-19
The Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City was closed on Wednesday after a foreign guest tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) upon his return to Singapore. The club will be shut “until further notice,” according to a letter signed by Wack...
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sends birthday greetings for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces is celebrating his 59th birthday today, March 11, and among those who greeted him on his special day is His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin...
A six-year-old Somalian boy died on the spot after he fell from the building in Sharjah’s Abu Shagarah area.
According to the police quoted in a report by Khaleej Times, the boy identified as Yousuf T., managed to climb a chair near the window of his family apartment on the 11th floor.
The police was notified on the incident and they rushed to the area together with a team of paramedics.
After they’ve found the child of determination already lying lifeless in the area, they transferred the body to the forensic department to determine the cause of death.
His case was reported to the public prosecution.
Last year, there were several cases of children reportedly falling from high-rises due to windows being left open or furniture kept in balconies.
