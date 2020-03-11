1,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in US

Cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the United States (US) have already reached 1,000 on Tuesday.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, quoted by CNN in a report, the country would have to refrain from doing the kinds of things that used to do a few months ago.

This is regardless if there’s a case, or no case in their state, Fauci said.

READ ALSO: US airport medical screener tests positive for coronavirus

Of the 1,000 cases, there were already 31 who have reportedly died. The most numbe of deaths were recorded in Washington state, three in California, two in Florida. The new deaths were reported in New Jersey and South Dakota.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has encouraged any individual who is elderly or is medically fragile to think long and hard about going into any large gathering that would involve close quarters and potential spread.

The elderly are considered the high-risk individuals for COVID-19.

Several measures were already in place in some states including cancelled campaign rallies, closure of schools, and big events to go on without live audiences.

READ ALSO: US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus