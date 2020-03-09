Twitter temporarily locks Teddy Boy Locsin’s account over controversial tweet

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...
DOH: 2 COVID-19 patients in PH in critical condition
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, who recently tested positive, are in a critical condition. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque revealed this during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing for the...
1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor
Cavite has confirmed that they have a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in their locality. It was Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who announced it through his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Remulla said that the positive COVID-19...
Albay representative insists on lockdown to slow down transmission, cushion effect on PH economy
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda says he couldn’t imagine how the virus is spreading now in the Philippines, considering there is the lack of massive testing in the country for the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In an interview with Unang Hirit’s Unang Balita on...
Twitter has locked out the account of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. on Monday. This means that the top diplomat cannot use his account over a period of time although his tweets and account will still be visible.
The social media platform said that Locsin violated Twitter’s community standards and rules.
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan or BAYAN Secretary General Renato Reyes posted the update on his account and said that his group reported Locsin’s account over a tweet which urges the killing of communists.
“These are f*****g communists. You shoot them and you don’t listen to them,” the DFA chief tweeted.
Locsin commented on a news piece where Bayan stated its position on the termination of the Philippines-United States Visiting Forces Agreement.
The tweet is no longer available as of Monday after the announcement was made.
“We welcome this action by Twitter. For so long, Locsin thought he could get away with anything. But when he threatens harm on activists who are merely expressing their views, we will have to draw the line and fight back,” Reyes said in a Facebook post sharing the development.
Teddy Boy Locsin, DFA secretary, had his Twitter account locked for this offensive and threatening tweet accusing Bayan as communists that deserve to be shot. Will not share his abusive tweet here. It is enough that we fight back against those who wish to silence dissent,” Reyes said in a Facebook post.
The DFA secretary regained access to his account around 11:30 am, UAE time.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
