Twitter temporarily locks Teddy Boy Locsin’s account over controversial tweet

Twitter has locked out the account of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. on Monday. This means that the top diplomat cannot use his account over a period of time although his tweets and account will still be visible.

The social media platform said that Locsin violated Twitter’s community standards and rules.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan or BAYAN Secretary General Renato Reyes posted the update on his account and said that his group reported Locsin’s account over a tweet which urges the killing of communists.

“These are f*****g communists. You shoot them and you don’t listen to them,” the DFA chief tweeted.

Locsin commented on a news piece where Bayan stated its position on the termination of the Philippines-United States Visiting Forces Agreement.

The tweet is no longer available as of Monday after the announcement was made.

“We welcome this action by Twitter. For so long, Locsin thought he could get away with anything. But when he threatens harm on activists who are merely expressing their views, we will have to draw the line and fight back,” Reyes said in a Facebook post sharing the development.

Teddy Boy Locsin, DFA secretary, had his Twitter account locked for this offensive and threatening tweet accusing Bayan as communists that deserve to be shot. Will not share his abusive tweet here. It is enough that we fight back against those who wish to silence dissent,” Reyes said in a Facebook post.

The DFA secretary regained access to his account around 11:30 am, UAE time.