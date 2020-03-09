Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Etisalat offers free access to CloudTalk Meeting for businesses

Mar 10 2020

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...

DOH: 2 COVID-19 patients in PH in critical condition

Mar 10 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, who recently tested positive, are in a critical condition. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque revealed this during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing for the...

1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor

Mar 10 2020

Cavite has confirmed that they have a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in their locality. It was Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who announced it through his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Remulla said that the positive COVID-19...

Three men, woman face murder, robbery charges for stealing Dh2,500

by | News

Mar. 09, 20 | 11:36 am

A gang of three African men and a woman are facing charges of murder and robbery in court for allegedly killing an Asian man so they could steal the money from his bank account.

The group reportedly strangled the victim after they got the pin for his ATM and stole the Dh2,500 money from his account.

In a report by Khaleej Times, it stated that court records showed that the incident happened towards the end of last year.

RELATED STORY: African gang jailed for 15 years for robbery in Sharjah

The group planned the attack after learning that the victim allegedly possessed a “huge amount of money” in his bank account.

They stole his phone and pretended that one of them found it.

When the Asian man met with them, they grabbed him, beat him up and strangled him. He was left lying there until he succumbed to his injuries and died.

READ ON: Three men face robbery charges

Messages on WhatsApp and the footages from the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) all point to the suspects committing the planned crime even if they denied it.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance will still hear their case on April 27.

