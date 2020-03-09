Three men, woman face murder, robbery charges for stealing Dh2,500

A gang of three African men and a woman are facing charges of murder and robbery in court for allegedly killing an Asian man so they could steal the money from his bank account.

The group reportedly strangled the victim after they got the pin for his ATM and stole the Dh2,500 money from his account.

In a report by Khaleej Times, it stated that court records showed that the incident happened towards the end of last year.

The group planned the attack after learning that the victim allegedly possessed a “huge amount of money” in his bank account.

They stole his phone and pretended that one of them found it.

When the Asian man met with them, they grabbed him, beat him up and strangled him. He was left lying there until he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Messages on WhatsApp and the footages from the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) all point to the suspects committing the planned crime even if they denied it.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance will still hear their case on April 27.