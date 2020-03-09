No need to place lockdown on COVID-19 affected areas – DILG

The Department of Interior and Local Government will not impose lockdown on areas where cases of coronavirus were reported, The Philippine Star reported.

“There is no need for a lockdown now. Nasa Code Red, sub-level 1 pa lang naman tayo,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told reporters.

The authorities will intensify instead the contract tracing on three reported cases of local transmission – the couple from Cainta, Rizal and an employee working in Taguig City.

Authorities will place those who had close contact with the three cases and those manifesting symptoms of coronavirus on a 14-day quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the executive order declaring a state of public health emergency because of the outbreak of coronavirus disease.