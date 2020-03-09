Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Mar 09 20, 12:34 pm

Etisalat offers free access to CloudTalk Meeting for businesses

Mar 10 2020

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...

DOH: 2 COVID-19 patients in PH in critical condition

Mar 10 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, who recently tested positive, are in a critical condition. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque revealed this during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing for the...

1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor

Mar 10 2020

Cavite has confirmed that they have a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in their locality. It was Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who announced it through his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Remulla said that the positive COVID-19...

No need to place lockdown on COVID-19 affected areas – DILG

by | News

Mar. 09, 20 | 12:34 pm

The Department of Interior and Local Government will not impose lockdown on areas where cases of coronavirus were reported, The Philippine Star reported.

“There is no need for a lockdown now. Nasa Code Red, sub-level 1 pa lang naman tayo,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told reporters.

RELATED STORY: Italy implements lockdown, quarantines 16 million people

The authorities will intensify instead the contract tracing on three reported cases of local transmission – the couple from Cainta, Rizal and an employee working in Taguig City.

Authorities will place those who had close contact with the three cases and those manifesting symptoms of coronavirus on a 14-day quarantine.

READ ON: Sotto confirms 2 coronavirus cases in Pasig

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the executive order declaring a state of public health emergency because of the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

© 2020 The Filipino Times.

Close