Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Mar 09 20, 12:13 pm

Etisalat offers free access to CloudTalk Meeting for businesses

Mar 10 2020

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...

DOH: 2 COVID-19 patients in PH in critical condition

Mar 10 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, who recently tested positive, are in a critical condition. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque revealed this during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing for the...

1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor

Mar 10 2020

Cavite has confirmed that they have a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in their locality. It was Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who announced it through his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Remulla said that the positive COVID-19...

JUST IN: Manila City declares class suspension for all levels due to COVID-19 threat

by | News

Mar. 09, 20 | 12:13 pm

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has declared the suspension of classes for all levels amid the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat.

The suspension will last from March 9 to March 15, according to Moreno’s announcement. 

RELATED STORY: UAE suspends classes across all levels as preventive measure from COVID-19
 
Moreno is among local leaders who decided to suspend classes even without the recommendation of the Department of Health. 
 
Navotas City, San Juan City, Marikina City, Quezon City and Cainta were among those who immediately declared class suspension because of the virus threat. 

READ ON: Navotas gov’t suspends classes, urges DepEd for ‘automatic passing’ of students amid COVID-19 spread
 
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Philippines, all of them are in Metro Manila. 
 
President Rodrigo Duterte has also declared a State of Public Health Emergency to help the health department in containing the virus. 

