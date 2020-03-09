JUST IN: Manila City declares class suspension for all levels due to COVID-19 threat

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has declared the suspension of classes for all levels amid the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat.
The suspension will last from March 9 to March 15, according to Moreno’s announcement.
Moreno is among local leaders who decided to suspend classes even without the recommendation of the Department of Health.
Navotas City, San Juan City, Marikina City, Quezon City and Cainta were among those who immediately declared class suspension because of the virus threat.
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Philippines, all of them are in Metro Manila.
President Rodrigo Duterte has also declared a State of Public Health Emergency to help the health department in containing the virus.
