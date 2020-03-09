Duterte will not shut down POGO operations

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...
DOH: 2 COVID-19 patients in PH in critical condition
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, who recently tested positive, are in a critical condition. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque revealed this during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing for the...
1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor
Cavite has confirmed that they have a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in their locality. It was Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who announced it through his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Remulla said that the positive COVID-19...
Albay representative insists on lockdown to slow down transmission, cushion effect on PH economy
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda says he couldn’t imagine how the virus is spreading now in the Philippines, considering there is the lack of massive testing in the country for the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In an interview with Unang Hirit’s Unang Balita on...
President Rodrigo Duterte will not shut down the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations or POGOs amid a number of controversies hounding its operations.
Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation or PAGCOR has reported to the President that POGOs are doing ‘okay’.
“Wala namang reason para i-shut down. Ano bang reason para i-shut down?” Panelo said in an interview.
RELATED STORY: Mayor Vico Sotto warns business violators, to help in catching illegal POGO workers
The statement comes after some lawmakers urge the President to shut down the operations due to crimes related to it like the so-called ‘Pastillas’ scheme, the alleged half a billion peso worth of ‘dirty money’ and issues of kidnapping and subdivisions being used to house the Chinese nationals.
“I am disappointed at the statement of PAGCOR saying they are in favor of POGO continuing in our shores because of the income we earn — such a short-ranged statement,” the senator said,” Senator Frank Drilon said.
READ ON: PAGCOR orders 10-day quarantine on POGO workers
Surigao del Norte Representative Ace Barbers is also against the continuing of POGOs.
“Dapat i-cancel ang permits of these to operate. Hindi naman na kailangan ng legislation diyan. Itong nangyaring pagpasok nila, hindi naman kailangan ng legislation,” he stated.
