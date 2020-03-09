Duterte will not shut down POGO operations

President Rodrigo Duterte will not shut down the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations or POGOs amid a number of controversies hounding its operations.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation or PAGCOR has reported to the President that POGOs are doing ‘okay’.

“Wala namang reason para i-shut down. Ano bang reason para i-shut down?” Panelo said in an interview.

The statement comes after some lawmakers urge the President to shut down the operations due to crimes related to it like the so-called ‘Pastillas’ scheme, the alleged half a billion peso worth of ‘dirty money’ and issues of kidnapping and subdivisions being used to house the Chinese nationals.

“I am disappointed at the statement of PAGCOR saying they are in favor of POGO continuing in our shores because of the income we earn — such a short-ranged statement,” the senator said,” Senator Frank Drilon said.

Surigao del Norte Representative Ace Barbers is also against the continuing of POGOs.

“Dapat i-cancel ang permits of these to operate. Hindi naman na kailangan ng legislation diyan. Itong nangyaring pagpasok nila, hindi naman kailangan ng legislation,” he stated.