WHO: COVID-19 spreads to nine other countries overnight

World Health Organization

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has spread to nine countries in the past 24 hours according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The following countries/areas reported their first case of coronavirus:

Albania – 2

Bulgaria – 2

Costa Rica – 5

Faroe Islands – 1

French Guiana – 5

Maldives – 2

Malta – 1

Martinique – 1

Moldova – 1

WHO issued a consolidated package of existing preparedness and response guidance for countries to enable them to slow and stop COVID-19 transmission and save lives.

In a statement, WHO urged all countries to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19 by readying emergency response systems; increasing capacity to detect and care for patients; ensuring hospitals have the space, supplies and necessary personnel; and developing life-saving medical interventions.

The fast-spreading virus has infected 110,099 individuals across 100 nations and claimed 3,831 lives.

Meanwhile, around 62,303 individuals recovered from COVID-19.