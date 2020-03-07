Good vibes: Filipina achievers in Dubai hail UAE’s role in fostering spirit of success

The role of the UAE in fostering the spirit of success was highlighted during the International Women’s Day celebration of Filipinos in Dubai, which was held in Philippine Consulate General in Dubai on March 6.

The event, done in partnership with the Ateneo School of Government Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship, featured a panel discussion and talks from eight Filipina professionals about their stories of empowerment and how OFWs impact the lives of many, both in the UAE and in the Philippines.

The eight Filipinas featured in the event are Dr. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes, spouse of Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes; New Perspective Media Group CEO Dr. Karen Remo; Prime Group CEO Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi, PHD Media Business Unit Director Roxane Negrillo, Sanofi Communications and CSR Director Jorhie Alban; Professional Life Coach Lou Olvido-Parroco, Dagaz HR Consultancy Managing Director Cristina Calaguian, and The Filipino Channel Broadcast Journalist Rachel Salinel.

Dr. Cortes said that this is the perfect time to further the advocacy of “Each for Equal,” as women are now slowly but steadily gaining their place in the society.

“Centuries ago, women have been relegated as a second or even third-class citizens in any given society. Now, we live in a world where the role of women has become vital. [During the panel], we heard from very accomplished Filipino women their views about what more women can achieve in the next decades and how it can further its roles in an increasingly fast and modern society,” she said.

“Overseas Filipino women must keep in mind that their worth is not based on any prejudice about what women or Filipinos could achieve. Their visions of who they can be are as worthy as any other ethnicity, regardless of class, gender, or economic standing,” Dr. Cortes added.

Measure of success

Dr. Remo, who gave the opening speech, said that the mere fact that OFs have made it to the UAE, a world-class country, is already a testament of success.

“What do Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Dubai Frame have in common?” she asked. “They are all Guinness Book of Records icons. Burn Khalifa is the world’s tallest tower; Dubai Frame is the world’s largest building in the shape of a picture frame and the world’s highest tennis court up was set up there at the top of Burj Khalifa, dubbed as the world’s only 7-star hotel. You are successful because you are one of the few who get to have the opportunity to live in this world-class country.”

Being able to send money to Philippines to help their families and consequently contribute to national economy is another proof of success.

“Madami kayong natulungan, napagtapos, at napag-aral. You are making positive impact in everyone’s lives. Sa anak niyo, kapatid, kamag-anak, nanay, tatay, at kahit kapitbahay,” Dr Remo added.

She said female OFs should be proud of what they have achieved and remember that the impact they have made on their loved-ones is a success in itself.

UAE: A beacon of women empowerment

Al Mahdi also said that today is the perfect time for women to rise above the challenges and ranks, as the UAE offers the ideal avenue for women to pursue success.

“The UAE government is promoting female leadership. In fact, a lot of its council members are women. Malaki ang space natin sa UAE and many Filipina leaders who are living here are really doing a great job and portraying their role in leadership,” she said.

Unmasking oneself

In addition, Parroco talked about how women should learn the value of unmasking themselves without staying away to what is true to their core.

She compared the wearing of face masks amid today’s health threats to the emotional one women use to conceal their shortcomings and fear of being judged for who they are—noting that both masks provide a false of security.

“Being just you is actually the best and most perfect thing you could ever be. When you are real you don’t have to be a copycat of everyone else. Be the best version of yourself and try to fulfill your mission of making this life a better place,” she said.

Calaguian, for her part, encouraged everyone to maintain a community for women even if the celebration of the International Women’s Day is done by inviting female OFWs to join Tinig Ng Kababaihan—a Facebook group dedicated solely to creatinb a strong community that will empower every Filipino woman in social media. “We ask you to join us and be with all these women and globally invite even the young ones. Maraming storying pwedeng matutunan sa ating lahat and we want to continue those stories of inspiration long after this celebration,” she said.

On women having a challenger mindset

Meanwhile, Negrillo said that a woman’s success lies in having a challenger mindset that is, the ability to always be on the move, always innovate, and always improve the skills.

She opposed the idea of “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” saying that such principle will leave one immature and unimproved.

“If you don’t fix it even if it’s not broken, you don’t grow. Look at what happened to Nokia, they thought everything was fine. Then came Apple and Android, and they’re gone. You have to have an innovative mindset to be able to grow,” she said.

Empowering women of all walks of life

Salinel, during the discussion, talked about how her profession as a journalist has equipped her with the necessary tools to empower women, saying that at a young age, she has seen the resilience of femal OFWs in various countries like Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“Sa murang edad, natutunan ko na gusto kong maging reporter para gumawa ng storya tungkol sa hirap at tagumpay ng mga OFWs, lalo ng mga kasambahay,” she said.

It was when she moved to the UAE, Salinel said, that she was given the perfect avenue to pursue her goal—and it all started by covering a community basketball game.

“Sa event na ito, Nakita ko ang mga Filipinas na ginagamit ang weekend para subukang kumite pa din ng perang maipapadala sa mga pamilya nila sa Pilipinas. Hindi ito ordinaryong basketball. I can only be grateful to be given an opportunity to do the work na ginagalawan ko ngayon para ma-empower ang mga Pilipina. Whatever it takes to empower women, I will do everything to achieve it,” she said.

Alban, for her part, said that the real success of a woman lies in being able to choose what she wants for her life—whether it’s a life of leadership or a simple, peaceful one with her family.

She added that a woman does not need to pursue a life of leadership to be successful, saying that “if you choose what you believe will make you happy, then you are successful.”