Death toll in Iran reaches 124, including gov’t officials

An advisor to the Iranian foreign minister is among 17 new deaths linked to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Agence France Presse reported.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour reported that the country has 1,234 confirmed new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 4,747. The death toll has climbed to 124, as of Friday.

The new cases, Jahanpour said, may have been infected with the coronavirus two weeks ago but only recently came out with symptoms.

Government officials, politicians have died due to the disease including Hossein Sheikholeslam, an adviser to Iran’s foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Sheikholeslam was one of the students involved in the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, when they stormed the US embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans hostage.

This move was the catalyst for Washington’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Iran in 1980. The hostages were freed in January 1981, after 444 days in captivity.

Other officials who have died of coronavirus include lawmaker Mohammad Ali Ramezani and agriculture ministry official Mojtaba Pourkhanali, adviser to the judiciary chief Ahmad Toyserkani, former envoy to the Vatican Hadi Khosroshahi, and secretary to a senior cleric Mojtaba Fazeli.

Tehran lawmaker Fatemeh Rahbar is in a coma after being infected.

The other officials infected with the virus and are currently under quarantine, including vice-president Masoumeh Ebtekar, deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi and grand ayatollah Musa Shobairi Zanjani, who is considered one of Iran’s highest religious authorities.

