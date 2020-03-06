Anti-coronavirus measures set up in Vatican for Pope Francis

There will be changes in the schedule of Pope Francis that will be implemented as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19, Agence France Presse reported.

Official spokesman Matteo Bruni said the measures will cover the Pope’s activities of, the Holy See and the Vatican City state.

There are no details about whether the Pontiff will be disallowed to meet with large crowds of people and to shake hands.

Pope Francis has lessened the number of activities after the announcement that he would be unable to attend the annual spiritual refuge in Rome because he had a cold.

He has spent most of his time at the Saint Martha’s guest house in the Vatican.

The Argentine-born pope has enjoyed a life of good health despite losing part of a lung as a young man and suffered from sciatica — a nerve condition that causes pain in his hip.