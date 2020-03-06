Sunday, March 8, 2020

Mar 06 20, 3:27 pm

At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally

Mar 08 2020

There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...

Philippine weather bureau records high temperature

Mar 08 2020

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...

Anti-coronavirus measures set up in Vatican for Pope Francis

by | News

Mar. 06, 20 | 3:27 pm

There will be changes in the schedule of Pope Francis that will be implemented as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19, Agence France Presse reported.

Official spokesman Matteo Bruni said the measures will cover the Pope’s activities of, the Holy See and the Vatican City state.

There are no details about whether the Pontiff will be disallowed to meet with large crowds of people and to shake hands.

Pope Francis has lessened the number of activities after the announcement that he would be unable to attend the annual spiritual refuge in Rome because he had a cold.

He has spent most of his time at the Saint Martha’s guest house in the Vatican.

The Pope has been relatively healthy even though he lost one lung in his youth.

The Argentine-born pope has enjoyed a life of good health despite losing part of a lung as a young man and suffered from sciatica — a nerve condition that causes pain in his hip.

