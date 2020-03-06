4 OFWs kidnapped by ISIS in Libya still missing

It’s been five years since the jihadists linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) group took four Filipino workers in Libya.

The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli said the fate of the four workers from Al Ghani oil field remains unknown.

The four Filipinos are not named but their faces were posted on the Twitter account of Philippine charge d‘Affaires Elmer Cato.

“Today, @PhinLibya remembers four Filipino oil workers who were taken by ISIS from the Al Ghani oil field in Libya exactly five years ago and have not been heard of since then. We pray that they would soon be found and reunited with their loved ones back home,” Cato wrote.

Today, @PhinLibya remembers four Filipino oil workers who were taken by ISIS from the Al Ghani oil field in Libya exactly five years ago and have not been heard of since then. We pray that they would soon be found and reunited with their loved ones back home. @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/RrYOi8GwnR — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) March 5, 2020



Aside from Filipinos, other nationals from Austria, Czech Republic, Ghana, and Bangladesh were also among the 9 oil workers taken during ISIS attack.