Friday, March 6, 2020

Mar 05 20, 4:56 am

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

Mar 06 2020

(WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced a new Coronavirus, COVID19, case on Thursday. The latest case, a 17-year old male Emirati student, who had no symptoms. The Ministry confirmed that he is currently receiving medical care and his condition...

Staff accused of stealing Dh357-worth items from shop in Dubai

Mar 05 2020

A 38-year-old Asian woman is facing trial at Dubai Court for theft. The woman, who works as a cashier at a clothing shop, is accused of stealing a pair of shoes and three pieces of clothes worth Dh357, Khaleej Times reported. The 38-year-old Asian store manager...

VIDEO: Emirates Humanitarian City receives 215 evacuees from Hubei, China

by | News

Mar. 05, 20 | 4:56 am

Some 215 individuals were evacuated by the UAE government from China’s Hubei Province.

They were sent to Emirates Humanitarian City, reported WAM.

The move follows directives from the UAE leadership to setup Emirates Humanitarian City for the necessary monitoring and medical care for the evacuees.

The center was established within 48 hours of the decision issued by the UAE leadership, highlighting the country’s humanitarian aid and medical care capabilities during times of crises.

Public and private sectors in the UAE joined forces to ensure that this ambitious project is completed within a record time.

A special preventative health center was also established to receive the individuals who will be placed under a 14-day quarantine, the average incubation period of the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Saif Jumaa Al Dhaheri, Director of Safety and Prevention at the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said the Emirates Humanitarian City was fit out with all necessary equipment and furnishings to ensure that individuals are provided with a comfortable environment, while receiving the best medical care possible.

Dr. Al Dhaheri told WAM that the humanitarian city complex can accommodate hundreds of families, ensuring their safety, privacy and security.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

