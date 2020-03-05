VIDEO: Emirates Humanitarian City receives 215 evacuees from Hubei, China

Some 215 individuals were evacuated by the UAE government from China’s Hubei Province.

They were sent to Emirates Humanitarian City, reported WAM.

The move follows directives from the UAE leadership to setup Emirates Humanitarian City for the necessary monitoring and medical care for the evacuees.

The center was established within 48 hours of the decision issued by the UAE leadership, highlighting the country’s humanitarian aid and medical care capabilities during times of crises.

Public and private sectors in the UAE joined forces to ensure that this ambitious project is completed within a record time.

A special preventative health center was also established to receive the individuals who will be placed under a 14-day quarantine, the average incubation period of the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Saif Jumaa Al Dhaheri, Director of Safety and Prevention at the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said the Emirates Humanitarian City was fit out with all necessary equipment and furnishings to ensure that individuals are provided with a comfortable environment, while receiving the best medical care possible.

Dr. Al Dhaheri told WAM that the humanitarian city complex can accommodate hundreds of families, ensuring their safety, privacy and security.

