OFW fired after stepping out to buy food amid coronavirus threat

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Hong Kong lost her job after stepping out to buy food.

The employer of the OFW had instructed her not to go out of the residence because she might contract the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease or COVID-19, GMA News reported.

However, the Filipina said she was hungry so she decided to buy food.

Her employer learned that she went out and sacked her from her job immediately.

In Italy, meanwhile, some OFWs experience racial discrimination.

One Filipino was mistakenly identified as a Chinese national.

“Pagbukas pa lang ng metro, nagtatakbuhan iyong mga kabataan na mga italians, sinabi, mga intsik daw kami. Ayan, ayan na mga salot na may dala ng coronavirus,” said an OFW.

RELATED NEWS: WATCH: Filipino mistaken as Chinese punched in the face in Italy