WATCH: Chopper carrying PNP chief crashes in Laguna

The helicopter carrying Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa and at least seven others has crashed in San Pedro, Laguna.

The incident took place Brgy. San Antonio shortly after take-off.

PNP said the eight people onboard the chopper, including the PNP chief, were all rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Some of them are unconscious when they were pulled out of the burning helicopter.

Gamboa was at the HPG impounding area to turn over recovered vehicles.

This is a developing story.

