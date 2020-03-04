Consulate General reports third case of Filipino infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong

A Filipino woman has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the information the Consulate General received on Wednesday evening from the Hong Kong Health Department.

The female patient has been placed in isolation.

The Consulate General said the patient, who requested for anonymity, is not exhibiting any symptoms.

She is the third Filipino to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

The first two patients have recovered but are still in the hospital for further tests.

The Consulate General is in touch with the three Filipinos and stands ready to render all necessary assistance to them.