NCM warns of poor visibility in some parts in the UAE today

UAE will experience fog formations today so better keep your eyes on the road.

In an advisory issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it urged motorists to take all necessary precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

NCM said, there will be poor horizontal visibility levels especially in some internal areas, especially eastward today. This will be from 2:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

It will also be dusty and cloudy today with a significant drop in temperatures.

The minimum temperature in the UAE is at 8C over the mountain area while the internal and coastal areas will have a temperature range of 13C to 29C.